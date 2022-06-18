Railway fares hiked for second time in a week

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has hiked the fares for the second time in a week that will come into effect on June 21, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Railways issued a notification regarding a 5% hike in fares for passenger trains and a 10% hike for freight trains.

The railway officials said that the fares were increased for the second time due to a hike in diesel rates by Rs59 per litre.

Earlier in the week, PR increased fares from 10% to 15%.

On June 15, the PML-N-led coalition government on Wednesday has jacked up petrol prices by Rs24 per litre and Rs59.16 on diesel.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing government was not in a position to bear more subsidies anymore.

Miftah criticised the previous government’s policies that, according to him, “deteriorated the country’s economy”.

The finance minister said the incumbent government was bearing the brunt of that, adding that currently, Pakistan, on every litre, was bearing a loss of Rs24.3 on petrol, Rs59.16 diesel, Rs39.49 kerosene oil, and Rs39.16 on light diesel oil.

