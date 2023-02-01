Railway fares jacked up by eight percent

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced to increase railway fares following the recent hike in petroleum products across the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the railway ministry raised the fares of trains by eight percent with immediate effect. The fare increase will be applied to all trains and all classes, excluding Green Line.

In a statement, a Railways spokesman said that the recent increase in diesel prices put additional burden of over Rs10 million per day, adding that in this regard, the ministry decided to raise the faires.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced to raise the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre, which will be applicable from Jan 29 across Pakistan.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 percent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

After the latest round of hikes, petrol will be priced at Rs249.80, diesel at Rs262.80, kerosene oil at Rs189.83 and light diesel at Rs187.

The minister was of the view that prices of petroleum products were not increased in the past 4 months, adding that prices of diesel and kerosene oil also decreased during the period.

The minister went on to say that the speculations had also led to an artificial shortage of petroleum products in the market.

