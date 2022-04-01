Railways ministry announces reservation office timings for Ramzan

Islamabad: The Ministry of Railways Pakistan has announced the schedule for reservations offices for the holy month of Ramzan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the change in timing would be applicable up to the 19th of Ramzan. The offices would revert to their usual timings from the 20th of Ramzan.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the reservation offices would remain open from 8 am to 6 PM. However, a prayer break will be observed from 12:30 am to 2 PM on Fridays.

The railway reservations offices would function in two shifts. The morning shift would work from 8 am to 1:30 PM, while the second shift would be active from 1:30 PM to 7 PM.

The Holy month of Ramzan is expected to begin on April 3rd, as the Ruet-e-Hilal central committee would hold their session to sight the Ramzan moon on April 2nd.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the session would be held in the Department of Auqaf’s building. Zonal sessions of the committee would be held in their respective locations, while the session in Islamabad would be in the Ministry of Religious Affairs building.

