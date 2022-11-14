Railway ministry briefs NA on number of functional locomotives

The railway ministry has briefed the National Assembly (NA) on the number of functional and non-functional locomotives with the Pakistan Railways, ARY News reported on Monday.

The railway ministry submitted its reply to the NA regarding the number of locomotives with the state entity Pakistan Railways.

It stated that PR has a total of 461 locomotives out of 332 are functional while 129 are non-functional.

In its written reply, the ministry detailed that 41 locomotives were being overhauled at the workshop.

Eleven (11) locomotives met accidents while eight diesel locomotives were declared inoperable and the ministry continued the procurement and manufacturing process for the spare parts.

