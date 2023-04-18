Railway police official saves Eid special train from major accident

KARACHI: The timely action of a railway police official saved the first Eid special train from a major accident in Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the first Eid special train was travelling between Hirok railway station and Machh siding when a disc brake of a coach caught fire.

However, an official of the Railways Police Quetta namely ASI Shafiq Shehzad came into action and douse the fire immediately via the fire extinguisher.

After the courageous and responsible move of ASI Shafiq Shehzad, hundreds of train passengers escaped a major accident.

After dousing the fire, the train departed for its destination at 12:30 pm.

It was learnt that 1,202 passengers were travelling in the first Eid special train having 13 coaches which departed from Karachi’s City Station today.

Sources said that the railway department earned Rs3.2 million via the Eid special train and the train is scheduled to reach Peshawar at 3:00 am on Wednesday.

