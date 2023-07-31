Railway police return bag carrying laptops to its owner

KARACHI: The railway police has returned a lost bag carrying two expensive laptops and other precious valuables to its owner in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The passenger named Muhammad Shoaib forgot his bag at the parking of Cantonment railway station Karachi in February five months ago. He was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The railway police kept the laptops and bag safe with them for more than five months and returned them to the owner when he came back.

Earlier, the Karachi airport police officials returned lost gold jewelry worth Rs 2 million to its owner. As per details, the passenger named Aslam and his wife who landed from Dubai at Karachi airport via Emirates flight EK602 complained to Emirate Airlines officials and CAA but could find the gold jewelry.

The passenger submitted his complaint to airport police upon failure to get his lost jewellery recovered.

The Karachi airport police officials stated that the handbag carrying the gold jewellery was mistakenly dropped from the trolley.

The SHO airport police Kaleem Musa said that they returned the bag carrying gold jewellery to its owner on April 1 (today) and the owner thanked the airport police for returning the precious jewellery.