Railway raises fares for AC, Sleeper, Standard Economy class

Pakistan railways have notified an increase in fares of trains including Khyber Mail express, Karakoram Express, and Rehman Baba, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Railway, Khyber Mail’s AC Sleeper class fare for Karachi-Peshawar has been raised to Rs11,000, AC business class to Rs6,200, and AC standard class to Rs5,700.

According to the notification, Karakoram Express’s Economy class fare for the Karachi-Lahore route has been increased to Rs3000.

Karahi Express’s AC Sleeper fare has also been increased to Rs9000, AC Business to Rs5,700, AC Standard to Rs4,150, while Economy fare has been increased to Rs3000.

Rehman Baba Express’s AC Business class fare has been increased to Rs7000, AC Standard to Rs5,000, and Economy class fare has been raised to Rs3000.

Also Read: Railways decides to resume train operations for Karachi

The fare for AC Business class of Pakistan Business Express has been raised to Rs7000. The Karachi-Lahore operation of Pakistan railways would be restored on October 5.

Pakistan Railways had decided to restore passenger trains to Karachi from October 2, more than a month after being suspended on August 26 following super floods in Sindh province.

The department has suffered infrastructural damages of Rs500 billion amid devastating floods in the country, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways told the National assembly’s Railway Committee.

Comments