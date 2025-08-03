Railway Stations to have free WiFi in Punjab

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has announced to equip Punjab railway station with free Wi-Fi service.

In an interview with a private news channel, Hanif Abbasi revealed that the Punjab government has committed an investment of Rs. 350 billion to revamp eight branch railway routes across the province.

“40 railway stations in Punjab are set to be equipped with free Wi-Fi services.”

The minister said the government is placing strong emphasis on upgrading Pakistan Railways, with the ML-1 railway corridor at the forefront of development plans.

Hanif Abbasi stated that the government aims to modernize railway infrastructure in accordance with international standards, while also focusing on improved governance and the integration of advanced systems within the department.

Discussions with the Sindh government are also ongoing for similar railway enhancement projects in that province.

“Once operational, the ML-1 project will bring significant benefits to the public,” Abbasi said, adding that planning for the ML-2 railway line is also in progress.

