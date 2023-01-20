Railways announces to resume Green Line train operations

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday announced the resumption of Green Line passenger train operations from Islamabad to Karachi from January 27, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the Green Line train, equipped with new coaches, will start operations on January 27. The minister also inspected the coaches of train.

The train is comprised of two AC parlor, five AC business, six AC standards, and four to five economy class coaches which will facilitate the passengers on the route.

The minister also directed the official concerned for reducing the travel time of the Green Line from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours which would restore the confidence of the passengers in the national railways.

انشا اللّٰہ

پاکستان ریلویز کے زیر اھتمام #گرین_لائن_ٹرین نئی کوچز اوربہترین انتظامات کیساتھ 27 جنوری کو اسلام آباد تا کراچی اپنے سفر کا آغاز کریگی

دوران سفر معیاری کھانے، بیڈنگ ، وائ فائ اور انفوٹینمنٹ کی سہولیات میسر ھونگی pic.twitter.com/prxxByktsf — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) January 20, 2023

“It has also been decided to provide the best travelling facilities in the Green Line train including the provision of high-quality food and keeping the ticket price at an affordable level. Besides, a separate LCD will be installed on each seat of the AC Parlor to let passengers enjoy favourite videos through headphones,” said Railways official.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Green Line Train was scheduled to start operations on December 20 last but due to some financial and other issues, it would now start operations from January 27.

