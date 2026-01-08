Sindh greenlights railway overhaul to connect Karachi with Kashmore, Tharparkar

KARACHI: In a decisive meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, both sides agreed to launch a multi-billion-rupee plan to modernize the province’s railway system, starting with the Karachi–Kashmore and Karachi–Tharparkar routes, ARY News reported.

During the meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Murad Ali Shah emphasized the government’s commitment to upgrading 100 out of 308 main railway crossings, rehabilitating the railway infrastructure, and introducing six trains in the first phase, with another six to follow in the second phase. He also directed the immediate release of funds for the project.

Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, and Secretary Transport Asad Zaman attended the meeting. From the federal side, Railway Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah, General Manager Aamir Baloch, and other senior officials participated. The discussions focused on a rail-based suburban transport plan that would provide direct “city-center to city-center” connectivity, benefiting around 37 million people — roughly 67 percent of Sindh’s population.

The plan proposes rehabilitation of 858 kilometers of railway tracks along six major routes, including Kotri–Dadu (181 km), Dadu–Larkana–Habib Kot (166 km), Hyderabad–Mirpurkhas–Marvi (200 km), Rohri–Jacobabad (87 km), Jacobabad–Kashmore Colony (124 km), and Hyderabad–Badin (100 km). Transport Minister Memon noted that the project would reduce travel time between Kotri and Dadu by about 90 minutes.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 63.26 billion, including Rs 33 billion for infrastructure, Rs 27.6 billion for six modern DMU train sets, and Rs 2.66 billion for maintenance facilities. Under the proposed business model, the Sindh government will cover 100 percent of the infrastructure costs, while Pakistan Railways will provide the right-of-way and necessary approvals.

The meeting also approved a Rs 6 billion plan to convert 308 high-risk unmanned railway crossings into safe, manned crossings to prevent accidents and ensure public safety. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the goal is to connect remote areas of Sindh with affordable, safe, and modern travel while reducing traffic congestion.

Special attention was given to upgrading Rohri Railway Station at a cost of Rs 999.97 million. Improvements include modernized platforms, six escalators, renovation of station buildings, and the installation of a solar-powered water filtration plant, with a target completion time of six months.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi highlighted that cooperation between the federal and Sindh governments would mark a new chapter in Pakistan Railways’ history, providing environmentally friendly transportation and contributing to economic growth. A 25-year framework partnership agreement between Pakistan Railways and the Sindh government is expected to be signed soon to ensure long-term collaboration on railway development projects.