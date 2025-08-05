Railways Minister reveals ‘Kohat to Mazar-i-Sharif Rail Corridor’ plan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday revealed plans for a strategic railway corridor extending from Kohat to Mazar-i-Sharif, stating that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, comprehensive efforts are underway to fully digitize Pakistan Railways.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the AD Ports office in Islamabad, Hanif Abbasi highlighted significant reforms in the rail sector, including digitization, the outsourcing of key services, and a renewed focus on regional connectivity.

He emphasized that the reform agenda is aligned with the Prime Minister’s broader vision of modernization and improved public service delivery, with tangible progress expected in the coming weeks and months. A key priority, he noted, is transforming Pakistan Railways into a vital gateway linking South and Central Asia.

Strategic Railway Corridor to Mazar-e-Sharif

Hanif Abbasi also referred to a landmark agreement recently signed with Afghanistan and unveiled plans for a strategic railway corridor between Kohat and Mazar-i-Sharif. He pointed out that this initiative is crucial for landlocked Central Asian countries, which currently lack direct access to seaports. By providing a new trade route through Pakistan, the corridor could revolutionize regional trade.

The minister shared that the $10 billion project is already in motion, with feasibility studies slated for completion by December 31. Of the required investment, $5 billion has already been allocated—half of which has been earmarked by Pakistan to kickstart development.

Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure Upgrades

Hanif Abbasi also outlined plans to outsource freight and passenger terminals to private investors, urging business leaders, particularly from the UAE and overseas Pakistanis, to invest in high-potential projects such as the Royal Palm development in Lahore.

Regarding infrastructure upgrades, he noted that Pakistan Railways is making significant progress on key tracks, including ML-1, ML-2, and ML-3. Special focus is being placed on the Karachi–Rohri and Lahore–Rawalpindi routes. The minister announced that the Lahore–Rawalpindi section will soon reduce travel time between the two cities to just 2.5 hours—a major milestone in Pakistan’s rail transport modernization.

Strengthening Relations with the UAE

Abbasi also praised the enduring brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, highlighting the country’s strengthened position in the Gulf and the wider Muslim world, especially following recent geopolitical developments. He acknowledged that Pakistan’s recent success is not just a victory for the nation, but for all Muslim countries that have stood in solidarity with Pakistan’s cause.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mohammad Junaid Anwar, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi.