Railways obstacle in carving out U-turn on Sharea Faisal: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The railways department is posing a hindrance in carving out the needed Shahrah-e-Faisal U-turn for the Drigh Road residents, newly appointed Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said Friday as the construction has already been begun.

The U-turn is being built under the Natha Khan bridge on Shahrah-e-Faisal, said the administrator.

The railways department is obstructing the construction works of the U-turn, said Murtaza Wahab.

It may be noted that a railway track lays around the land, near the Drigh Road junction, where the Uturn is being planned for the people of the area that have long requested for the U-turn as the absence of one takes a toll on them due to being isolated from the city.

Separately from the city administration, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive has said it has launched razing operations across the remaining spots of Gujjar, Korangi nullahs as the mission to clear the encroachments gears up in the final stage, ARY News reported.

Anti-encroachment drive has begun its operations in six more spots across Gujjar Nullah as the project to clear nullahs and drains to avoid flooding of the port city amid monsoon launches into its final stage.

KMC drive head Bashir Siddiqui confirmed the operation continues today and it has begun on Korangi and Gujjar nullah spots.