Rain and hailstorm hit Islamabad, Pindi and parts of KP

Islamabad/Rawalpindi: Strong winds, followed by heavy rain and a hailstorm, lashed the twin cities on Friday, turning the weather pleasant.

In Karak, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning was reported in the city and adjoining areas.

Similarly, in Buner, several localities experienced thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall and hailstorm.

A strong westerly weather system is likely to impact the upper catchments of all major rivers, as well as Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions, from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to NDMA’s National Emergencies Operations Center’s alert regarding possible rainfall in various regions of the country, this system is expected to bring moderate rainfall with chances of isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

In the upper catchment areas of the River Jhelum, medium to high flows are anticipated due to expected heavy rainfall.

Similarly, moderate to high rainfall in the Ravi and Sutlej catchments may increase flows in the eastern rivers, possibly leading to medium-level flood in vulnerable structures. In addition, flows in the western tributaries of Swat, Panjkora, and Kabul rivers are also likely to rise.