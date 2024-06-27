web analytics
Karachi
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi residents finally got a reprieve from the intense heatwave as rain showers lashed across various parts of the city on Thursday afternoon, ARY News reported.

Rain showers and thunderstorms were recorded in various parts of the city, including Malir, Gadap, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Saddar, Super Highway, and the surrounding areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms today and Friday.

The Met Office has forecast rain showers with thunderstorms in Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Sindh’s eastern districts Mithi, Thar Parkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas also received rain with thunderstorm.

Weather experts stated that a low-pressure system currently located in south of India’s Gujarat is influencing the weather. “There is likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall under the influence of this system”.

The PMD also stated that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the southern and eastern parts of Pakistan. These currents are expected to reach the upper parts of the country from Thursday, bringing thundershowers with gusty winds to Sindh and other provinces.

