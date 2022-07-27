Rain delays 46 flights to and from Karachi airport

KARACHI: At least 46 flights to and from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi have been delayed following weather conditions in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), as many as 46 flights were suspended due to intermittent rainfall, cloudy weather and other multiple reasons.

“Domestic flights from Karachi to Skardu, Lahore, Gwadar, Sukkur, Turbat, Peshawar, Multan and Islamabad were cancelled,” they said adding that international flights to Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh were also delayed.

On Sunday, at least 10 flights were cancelled and eight had to be delayed at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to bad weather amid heavy downpours in the port city that continued the entire day.

According to a CAA spokesperson, five PIA flights that were scheduled to leave from the city, PK-306, PK-370, PK-341 and PK-349, have been delayed.

Several other international-bound flights were also delayed or cancelled from Karachi airport due to rough weather.

Moreover, all national and international flights that were scheduled from Karachi have been cancelled, the CAA spox said.

