Rain dumps 267mm rainwater in Sukkur in 24 hours: DC

SUKKUR/KASHMORE: Monsoon rain dumped 267mm water in Sukkur in last 24 hour as rooftop collapse incident leaves a woman dead and four injured in Kashmore district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Continuous rainfall in Sukkur since last night drowned the city’s roads under knee deep water. The rain also disrupted electric supply as massive power outages reported in the region.

“Sukkur has received 267 millimeters rain in 24 hours,” district administration shared. “The downpour has dumped around 100mm rainwater within an hour,” deputy commissioner said.

“All pumping stations are working, the water will be drained out soon,” district official said.

In a rooftop collapse incident in Badani area of Kashmore district a woman died and four others were injured during rainfall.

Continuing rainfall for last 36 hours hindering relief operation amid inaction of the rescue officials as well as the district administration.

Low lying areas of Kandhkot and outskirts have submerged in incessant rainfall. The electric supply has disrupted in Kandhkot, Tangwani, Karampur and Ghouspur towns.