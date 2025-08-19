Rain emergency enforced in Karachi after heavy showers

KARACHI: On the directives of Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, a rain emergency has been imposed in Karachi after heavy showers.

Parts of Karachi are receiving heavy showers from Tuesday morning as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Karachi mayor has cancelled all staff leave, instructing that personnel remain on the ground to ensure proper drainage.

Mayor Wahab warned that strict action will be taken in case of delays in work or public complaints.

He added that he himself, along with the entire team, is present on the roads to monitor the situation and ensure better arrangements for citizens.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning, bringing the much-needed relief to the humid weather-hit people of the port city.

According to details, light showers that started in different areas of Karachi last night turned into heavy rainfall by early morning.

Areas currently experiencing torrential rain include Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton, Defence, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi.