Rain expected in Karachi on July 01: Met Office

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to receive rainfall on July 01 after the monsoon system will enter the Sindh province on June 30, ARY NEWS reported quoting Met Office.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the first spell of monsoon rains will hit Karachi on July 01. “Currently, there are no winds from towards the sea and the weather will remain hot and humid,” it said.

The Met Office said that the temperature may rise to 37 C and with humidity, the feel-like temperature may also go up.

Other than Karachi, the Provincial Disaster Management (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued warnings of heavy rain and urban flooding across the province.

According to details, the PDMA has also issued a notification to the district administration and relevant agencies.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted heavy rains in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, and Tor Ghar.

Similarly, heavy rains are expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Mohmand, Karam, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.

The notification has warned that the heavy rain can cause urban floods in Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan, while land sliding in upper parts and hilly areas of the province are expected.

All the Deputy Commissioners of KP have been advised to take precautionary measures in order to ensure the protection of the public and their property from any loss. “The availability of machinery should be ensured to deal with the untoward incident,” it added.

The PDMA has directed the tourists to be aware of the precautionary measures and weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Center is fully operational.

Comments