Rain forecast: CM Gandapur directs officials to be on their toes

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur directed district administrations and other concerned departments to remain alert in the wake of the expected rain spell in the province, ARY News reported.

The chief minister directed the concerned department to make all-out efforts and arrangements to minimize possible damage due to rains.

CM Gandapur said the instructions issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He directed to ensure the presence of staff of district administration and local bodies in the field and to constantly monitor the possible flood situation in rivers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert about rains and snowfall in different parts of the province starting from Saturday to Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to take precautionary measures in view of expected heavy rainfall across the province from April 29.

As per details, the CM has instructed commissioners, deputy commissioners, and MD WASA to remain vigilant and take necessary steps for drainage and flood protection.

She also directed traffic wardens to perform their duties actively to assist citizens.

CM Maryam has emphasized the need to ensure the timely evacuation of people from low-lying areas to safe locations. She directed the authorities that people in these areas be informed in advance about the situation through media, social media, and mobile alert services.