Pakistan braces for thunderstorms and torrential rain

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan has once again forecast storm and rain for Karachi and other regions of Pakistan.

The NDMA has issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain and hailstorms in multiple cities of Pakistan over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The authority has also predicted storms and rainfall in Karachi. Similar conditions are also likely in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Umerkot.

In Balochistan, various areas are forecast to experience gusty winds accompanied by thunderstorms, while northern regions including Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and the Neelum Valley may see a mix of rain, strong winds and snowfall.

The NDMA also forecast rainfall in numerous cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Dir, Chitral and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan are likely to receive rain, with the possibility of hailstorms in Murree, Sialkot, Narowal and Sargodha.

The NDMA has warned that reduced visibility due to dust storms and slippery roads may pose risks for commuters. It also cautioned that hailstorms could damage crops and weak infrastructure.

The NDMA further indicated that snowfall in mountainous areas may disrupt traffic flow. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain in safe locations during the adverse weather conditions.