Rain, hailstorms in KP bring temperatures down

PESHAWAR: Several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rain and hailstorms after a patch of dry conditions in the province bringing temperatures down, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rainfall and hails in Swat intensified the cold weather adding a colour of white to the landscape.

Different areas of Lower Dir also received heavy rain and hailstorm carpeting the area with hails.

Dark clouds hovering over Upper Dir brought rain and frosty winds in the area intensifying cold weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday predicted rainfall (with snowfall over mountains) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on 03rd Nov (night) and may persist till 05th November, according to the Met Office.

Rainfall (with snowfall over mountains) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar) from 04th to 05th November (morning).

Day Temperatures are likely to drop significantly during the wet spell and night temperatures thereafter. Foggy and smoggy conditions are expected to subdue during the wet spell and redevelop afterwards.