Rain kills 17 across Punjab in 24 hours: PDMA

LAHORE: At least 17 people dead across Punjab in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continued in the city for a second day, ARY News reported.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report four people were dead in Lahore in the last 24 hours.

The PDMA report stated that six people were killed in Gujranwala, three in Sheikhupura, Three in Chakwal, and one was killed in Jhang and Faisalabad.

The torrential rain injured a total of 49 people in the last 24 hours across Punjab. The situation is being monitored from the provincial control room and PDMA is in contact with the administration from all over Punjab, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi added.

Earlier, it was reported that heavy rains have killed at least four people and injured 15 others in two separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in Lahore.

According to a statement released by Rescue 1122, four people were killed when the roof of a house, near the Bandianwala bridge in the city’s Amar Sidhu area, collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

In a separate incident, 14 others were injured as a wall of the Government Mozang Teaching Hospital, adjoining a neighboring building, collapsed.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Monsoon Control Room, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at the Nishtar Town director office at 65mm, followed by the Johar Town SDO office at 57mm and Lakshmi Chowk at 38mm.