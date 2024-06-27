Rain lashes Nawabshah, Sanghar, other cities in Sindh

NAWABSHAH: After a stretch of scorching prolonged heatwave, several cities and towns of Sindh received rain today turning the weather pleasant, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The rainfall with gusty winds in Sanghar, Shahpur Chakar, Khipro and Jam Nawaz Ali cities and the vicinity provided relief to people from the hot weather.

A fierce dust storm uprooted several trees and brought signboards down in Nawabshah and adjoining areas.

The rainfall in Mirpur Khas ended the searing hot weather spell providing relief to people.

Umarkot and Tando Allahyar districts also received rainfall with gusty winds as farmers apprehending damage to their mango and banana crops in the rain.

Karachi residents also got a reprieve from the intense heatwave as rain showers lashed various parts of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers and thunderstorms were recorded in various parts of the city, including Malir, Gadap, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Saddar, Super Highway, and the surrounding areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms today and Friday.

The Met Office has forecast rain showers with thunderstorms in Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts.