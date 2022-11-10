Rain likely to play spoilsport in T20 World Cup final in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: The highly-anticipated T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and the winner of tonight’s India vs England semi-final match is likely to be interrupted by rain in Melbourne.

Three T20 World Cup matches at the MCG have already been abandoned due to weather. Australia vs England clash was also abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

As per the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 95 per cent chance of rain (8 to 20 mm) in Melbourne on Sunday.

“Partly cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, heavy falls is possible in the southeast suburbs. Winds north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning west to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day,” the weather advisor for Sunday reads.

As per the ICC rules, there is a reserve day for the knock-out games of the tournament. So, if the final is washed out on Sunday, it will be played on Monday, November 14.

According to the Met department, there are also chances of showers on Monday.

The ICC rules suggest that both teams have to play a minimum of ten overs to complete a match in case of interruption.

However, if rain abandons the game on Monday as well, then both teams will share the title.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan have already qualified for the final after they defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Whereas, the other finalist will be decided today as India take on England in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

Comments