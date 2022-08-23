Rain predictions: Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed for two days

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced closure of schools and colleges for two days on August 24 and 25 in view of the heavy rain predictions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The two-day holiday was announced for schools and colleges by the Sindh government after the prediction of heavy rains across the province.

The provincial education minister Sardar Shah announced that the education centres will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday following the rain predictions.

PMD weather forecast

Some parts of Sindh to receive more showers from today (Tuesday) for two days as a fresh monsoon system enters the province from India today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more showers in various parts of Sindh including Karachi during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.

Director MET office, Sardar Sarfaraz said the new monsoon currents will bring rain to Sindh and Balochistan.

He said few parts of Karachi are likely to receive moderate to heavy downpour from August 24 to 25. Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad will also receive rain today.

From 23 to 26 August North-east and Southern districts of Balochistan to receive downpour. Heavy showers in Balochistan can trigger flashfloods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar-Shahdadkot, the PMD said in its weather advisory.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat today, it added.

Comments