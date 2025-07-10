87 dead, 149 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority has released a report regarding damages during monsoon rains across Pakistan from June 26 to July 9, ARY News reported quoting NDMA.

According to NDMA report, at least 87 people killed and 149 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan.

The data, compiled over the past two weeks, mentioned the severe toll of the monsoon season, with flash flooding identified as the primary cause of the fatalities.

In the last 24 hours alone, six more lives were lost, underscoring the ongoing danger posed by the weather system.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bore the brunt of the disaster, reporting 30 deaths, including 14 children, and 30 injuries. Punjab followed closely, with 29 fatalities, including 15 children and four women, alongside 77 injuries.

The NDMA report also noted losses in other regions, with one death in Azad Kashmir, 16 in Sindh, and 11 in Balochistan. Injuries were recorded as 34 in Sindh, three in Balochistan, and five in Azad Kashmir, reflecting the widespread impact across the country.

The NDMA emphasized that flash flooding has been the leading cause of the high death toll, with structural collapses and other rain-induced hazards exacerbating the crisis.

Widespread heavy rainfall lashed various cities across Pakistan, significantly improving the weather conditions and breaking the spell of intense heat.

As per details, in Punjab, the cities of Sialkot, Gujrat, Chiniot, Kasur, Ferozewala, and Sargodha, along with surrounding areas, experienced heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Similarly, heavy rain was recorded in Daska, Narowal, Hafizabad, Safdarabad (Khanqah Dogran), Wazirabad, and Sukhiki, including adjoining regions of Pindi Bhattian and Rojhan.

The weather turned pleasant in Narowal and several other areas following the showers. Wazirabad experienced strong winds along with heavy rainfall, adding to the changing weather pattern in the region.

In Sindh and Balochistan, cities namely Shahdadkot, Qambar, Mehar, Qubo Saeed Khan, and Sujawal Junejo received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Parts of Karachi also received morning drizzle on Thursday.