Rain related incidents claim eleven lives in Punjab, KP

Eleven people have died and nearly fifty others injured in recent rain related incidents in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, ARY News reported.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority, eight people died and twenty-one others injured during rains in the province.

According to Punjab Disaster Management Authority, three people have died and twenty five others injured across the province.

The report stated that two people died due to lightning strikes in Mianwali and Attock while another was killed in building collapse incident in Multan.

The Disaster Management Authorities of both the provinces have urged citizens to take precautionary measures, as pre-monsoon rains are expected to continue till tomorrow.

On May 28, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a report detailing the impact of recent rain, strong winds, and hailstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

According to the report, three people lost their lives, and nine others were injured due to the severe weather conditions.

The report confirmed that two of the three individuals killed in KP were women. The incidents occurred in multiple districts, including Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, and Haripur.

In Peshawar, the PDMA reported that 16 houses sustained partial damage due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds, further compounding the challenges faced by residents in the affected areas.

The PDMA noted that accidents caused by the adverse weather were reported in Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, and Haripur.

In Punjab, strong winds and storms led to multiple incidents, resulting in two fatalities and 18 injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Rescue services.