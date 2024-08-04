Rain related incidents claim four lives in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman and her two children were died while four other family members got injured in roof collapse incident in Tank on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident occurred in Kot-Murtaza area of Tank where the roof of three rooms of a house caved in due to heavy rains. As a result, three people including a woman and girl were died and four others received injuries after buried under debris.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured.

The deceased were identified as Asma Bibi wife of Rehman, her daughter Sadia Bibi and son Waheed Ullah while the injured included Rehman and his three sons named Naseeb Ullah, Irfan and Asmat Ullah.

The bodies and injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital Tank after administering first aid to them on the spot. It is pertinent to mention here that Tank district and suburbs were receiving heavy torrential rains. The Tank-South Waziristan road has also been closed for traffic due to flood-like situation in streams and Nullahs.

The flood alert has also been issued and all the departments concerned including Rescue 1122 were directed to remain on high alert.