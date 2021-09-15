Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Karachi

KARACHI: Rain lashed multiple parts of Karachi under a monsoon system on Wednesday, bringing relief from the scorching heat, ARY News reported.

Parts of Karachi including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal received light to moderate rainfall, giving respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions.

Light rainfall in the metropolis brought the mercury down by six notches.

According to Met Office, Karachi will experience hot humid weather for two days owing to the suspension of winds from the sea. The sea breeze used to have a soothing impact on the weather in the city.

Weather likely to remain hot to very hot in the port city till Thursday (tomorrow) with maximum temperatures likely to reach 41 ºCelsius.

The depression over Odisha (east-India) persists and likely to move west-northwestward. The other Low pressure over the Indian Gujrat-Rajasthan region persists.

The Met Office has forecast likely rainfall in Karachi between 16 to 18 September.

Under the influence of this weather system isolated rainfall with dust thunderstorms is also likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, and Badin districts till Thursday.