PDMA forecasts rain, snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from THIS date

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast rain across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 30 December to 1 January, with snowfall expected in mountainous areas, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PDMA has directed all district administrations and relevant departments to remain alert.

Intermittent rainfall is likely in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Kolai Palas and Malakand. Rain is also expected in Buner, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kurram, Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand.

According to the PDMA, rainfall is also forecast for Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak and Bannu, while Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and North and South Waziristan may also receive rain.

The authority has warned that roads in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Shangla may be closed or become slippery. There is also a risk of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas.

Relevant departments have been instructed to keep drainage systems functional, secure billboards, and ensure continuous monitoring of rivers, streams and rain-fed nullahs.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan has also issued a weather alert in light of the latest forecast received from the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

A westerly weather system is likely to approach the western parts of the country from Monday and is expected to intensify from the morning of Tuesday.

Under the influence of this system, rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, with snowfall over hilly areas, is expected in most parts of Balochistan.