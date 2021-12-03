Rain, snowfall predicted in tourist spots, other parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Rain and snowfall are being predicted in tourist spots and others parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by the met office from Saturday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rainfall is expected in parts of the province from tomorrow along with snowfall in mountainous regions.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued directives to district administrations regarding preventive measures ahead of the rain and snowfall besides also directing them to create awareness among the tourists visiting the KP areas regarding the weather updates.

“The rain will continue to lash parts of the KP until Sunday,” the PDMA spokesman said adding that the authority’s emergency response centre was made functional to deal with the situation.

The spokesman further shared that any untoward incident could be reported to the PDMA authorities through a helpline-1700.

Tourist spots of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have received their first snowfall of the season in October this year.

Parts of Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Ushirai Dara, Kumrat valley, Lowari received the first snowfall of the season.

