Rain, thunderstorms alert issued across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a weather alert forecasting rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting Tuesday evening.

The rainfall is expected to continue intermittently until Saturday.

According to the PDMA, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.

In preparation, PDMA has issued directives to all district administrations to ensure readiness for any potential emergency.

The authority emphasized the need for availability of both light and heavy machinery to deal with possible incidents caused by heavy rainfall.

It urged residents to avoid contact with electric wires, dilapidated buildings, signboards, and billboards during storms. Farmers are advised to plan their activities according to the weather forecast.

In upper sensitive regions, both tourists and local residents were advised to stay informed of weather conditions and take precautionary measures.

District administrations in sensitive areas had also been directed to communicate warnings in local languages to ensure public awareness.

In case of road blockages due to landslides or flooding, all relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert and ensure quick restoration of road links, while also providing alternative routes for traffic.

Tourists were advised to check weather and road conditions before traveling to recreational spots and to contact the PDMA helpline at 1700 for updated information.

It said that PDMA’s Emergency Operations Center was fully operational and monitoring the situation round the clock. Citizens could report any emergencies via the PDMA’s toll-free helpline.