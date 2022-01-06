Rain turns Karachi winter chillier

KARACHI: Light rain was reported in many areas of Karachi on Thursday afternoon, turning the port city’s weather chillier.

The areas that experienced rainfall include Saddar, II Chundrigar raod, Shershah, Maripur, Nazimabad, SITE Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the metropolis is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall from Thursday evening till Friday morning under the persisting westerly system.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the city’s temperature could drop to 12 degrees Celsius at night. The new rain-bearing system will enter Balochistan on Jan 17, he added.

In the last 24 hours, several parts of the country received rainfall with wind and thunderstorms, while snowfall was reported in mountain regions. Balochistan’s coastal belt including Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani and other areas received heavy rainfall disrupting the normal life.

Maximum rainfall (53mm) was received at Shahi Qilla in Lahore, while maximum snowfall 9.7 inch was recorded in Skardu, while 8.5 inch in Murree.

