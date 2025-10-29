Rain washes out India-Australia T20I opener

Persistent rain forced the opening Twenty20 clash between Australia and India to be abandoned on Wednesday, leaving Suryakumar Yadav stranded on 39 and Shubman Gill on 37.

After being sent in on a chilly Canberra night, the visitors raced to 97-1 off 9.4 overs before being forced off for a second time by the weather with no more play possible.

India got off to a solid start with their newest T20 sensation, Abhishek Sharma, signalling his intent immediately, advancing down the wicket to Josh Hazlewood on his first ball.

He clobbered four boundaries in a quick-fire 19, but the gung-ho innings came to an end against Nathan Ellis, deceived by a slower ball and caught by Tim David at mid-off.

Skipper Yadav slammed a giant six off Hazlewood before they were forced off by drizzle on 43-1 from five overs.

When they returned after 45 minutes and with the game reduced to 18 overs, the runs began flowing for Yadav and Gill as they upped the ante.

But the rain came back and they went off again, having reached 97-1, and that proved the end of the match.

The second game is at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.