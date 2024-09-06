Rainfall causes extensive damage in Sindh

KARACHI: A meeting led by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh took place to address the widespread damage caused by the recent rains in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PDMA meeting was attended by the representatives from domestic and international organizations to discuss the damage done by the recent rainfall in the province.

Director Operations of PDMA Sindh shared alarming figures, revealing that over 230,000 students have been affected by the rains.

Additionally, more than 325,245 acres of standing crops have been damaged, severely impacting agriculture.

The floods have left 141,601 people homeless, highlighting the urgent need for relief efforts.

PDMA Director Operations, Imdad Hussain, stated that 163 relief camps and 40 medical camps have been established across Sindh to assist those affected by the disaster.