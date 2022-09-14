Rainfall likely to continue at few places in Sindh

KARACHI: Rainfall of light to moderate intensity likely to continue at a few places in Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

The well-marked low pressure over central India and adjoining areas persists, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Dust-thunderstorm and light to moderate intensity rainfall likely to continue at a few places in Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas districts till Thursday (tomorrow), under the influence of this weather system.

Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and Thatta districts likely to receive rainfall today.

Meanwhile, Karachi to experience hot and humid weather with chances of dust-thunderstorm or rain at isolated places this afternoon or evening, according to the weather report.

Yesterday several areas of the metropolis received light rain including Surjani town, Taisar town, Sohrab Goth, Bahadurabad, New Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Old Sabzi Mandi, Laiquatabad, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, KDA Scheme-I and Karsaz.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that Karachi received rainfall on Monday due to a locally formed weather system owing to high heat.

