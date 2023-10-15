Rainfall turns weather pleasant in Lahore and outskirts

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall in Lahore and adjoining areas turned the weather pleasant bringing mercury down, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The temperature has dropped in the city to 18 degree Celsius with cool winds blowing at the speed of five kilometers per hour, Met Office said.

The weather department has forecast more rainfall within next 24 hours.

Air pollution has dropped in Lahore after rainfall with aggregate Air Quality Index reading of the city has 147, weather office said.

Temperature has also dropped in Quetta, which was recorded 12 degree Celsius on Sunday morning.

The Met Office has predicted rainfall in Quetta and other districts of Balochistan today including Musa Khel, Zhob, Kohlu, Barkhan, Kech and Gwadar.

The weather will remain dry in most districts of Balochistan.

Met Office had earlier forecast rain-wind or thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from October 14.

A westerly system entered in upper parts of country on 13th October evening.

Under the influence of this weather system snowfall is expected at mountains and isolated hailstorm in plains of Punjab, according to forecast.

Kashmir, GB, upper KP and Potohar region likely to receive heavy rainfall till 17 October with occasional gaps.

Snowfall over the high mountains in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and rainfall with isolated hailstorm expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Murree, Galiyat and other areas.

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Sindh’s Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar and Umerkot on 17th Oct night and 18th.