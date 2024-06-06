Rainfall, windy weather subside hot temperatures in country

ISLAMABAD: The hot weather spell subsiding in various parts of the country after rainfall, gusty winds and storms in various parts of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A windy and partly cloudy weather prevails in Karachi today. Rainfall with windstorm in Lahore last night dropped mercury and made the weather pleasant.

The rainfall and gusty winds in Islamabad and other districts brought relief and drop in temperatures after a scorching heat spell.

Showers in Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiani turned the weather pleasant.

Peshawar and outskirts also received light rainfall with strong winds resulting in drop in the mercury, which provided relief to citizens from a prolonged hot weather spell.

The rainfall also reported in Mansehra, Malakand, Buner, Lower Dir and Battagram districts.

PMD had forecast rainfall in the country from June 04 to 08th.

Rainfall with wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till June 08.

In Punjab and federal capital Islamabad, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected till June 06, while in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah isolated rain is expected from upto June 07.

In Balochistan, dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 05 to June 07.

In Sindh, dust storm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts on June 06 and June 07.