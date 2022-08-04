Rains bring more destruction in Balochistan as death toll hits 170

QUETTA: The death toll in flood-related incidents across Balochistan rose to 170, as rescue workers found four more bodies in various districts of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), rescue workers and local people recovered four bodies from Zhob, Bolan, Quetta and other parts of the province.

The dead include 72 children, 43 women, 55 men, the PDMA data revealed.

It said rains had damaged 15,337 houses in the province since June 1, out of which 10,129 were partially damaged and 3,406 were completely destroyed.

Further, the authority said that several roads and bridges were washed away by floods.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours continued to batter several districts, destroying houses and damaging infrastructure.

PM visits KP flood affected areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today visited the flood-affected Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to review relief and rehabilitation work.

During the visit, Deputy Commission Tank Hamidullah Khan briefed the prime minister on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area including supply of food, drinking water to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam.

Comments