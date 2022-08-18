Rains bring more destruction to Balochistan as death toll hits 205

QUETTA: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Balochistan after a new spell of rains caused flash flooding in Lasbela district and adjoining areas.

Three more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the overall tally to 205, according to the statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

Traffic on Quetta-Karachi National Highway remained suspended even after five days as flood water is still flowing over the highway.

The situation in other districts has not improved yet as Musakhail, Zhob, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Nasirabad and Lasbela were still receiving torrential rains for the past two days.

According to officials, hundreds of mud houses were damaged in Qila Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Musakhail, Kohlu, Dera Bugti and other areas due to incessant rains.

A total of 18 bridges and 690 km of roads have been damaged amid the rains. PDMA and rescue authorities are carrying out operations in flood-affected areas.

The Pakistan Metrological Department has forecast more heavy rains in the province for the next 48 hours.

