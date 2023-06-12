Rains predicted in KP, Punjab as cyclone Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan

LAHORE: Rains and strong storms have been predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab as cyclone Biparjoy moves towards Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert across the province and directed the district administration to stay alert as cyclone Biparjoy is coming closer to Pakistan.

They said that the met office has predicted heavy rainfall with strong winds in Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal.

The DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP has also directed the concerned authorities to make sure the availability of heavy and light machinery as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected.

PDMA directed the authorities to monitor the rain drains and inform the local community and visitors about the travel advisory. The strong winds and hailstorms can cause damage to crops, PDMA warned.

Read more: Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh govt orders evacuation; Seaview cordoned off

Earlier today, the Sindh government ordered the authorities concerned to evacuate residential areas and other human settlements located near the coastal areas of the province as cyclone Biparjoy, now classified as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, inching closer to Pakistan.

The provincial government issued a Red Alert, directing the authorities concerned to evacuate residential areas and other human settlements located near the coastal areas of the province till 6 pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

The government directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDM)A to submit a report of evacuation ‘every six hours’. “The authority should also release a number of evacuated people and details of relief camps,” it added

Cyclone Biparjoy

Extremely Severe Cyclone Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea has moved further northward and is now located 600km south of Karachi, citing the PMD’s cyclone warning centre.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to hit south-southeast Sindh and India’s adjoining Gujarat coast. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days.