Rain and storm in KP, claim 10 lives, 30 people injured

PESHAWAR: Rainfall and windstorm claimed 10 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 30 others were injured in calamitous weather incident, PDMA said on Saturday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a report stated that 10 people were killed in rainfall and storm in KP, including five men, three women and two children.

Those injured included 13 men, 10 women and seven children, disaster management authority shared in its report.

The rain and storm thoroughly damaged two houses, while 34 properties were partly affected.

PDMA stated that the weather-related mishaps took place in Peshawar, Swabi, Shangla, Swat and Haripur districts of the province.

Earlier, ferocious windstorm on May 19 lashed Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed at least three lives while 14 were injured in different incidents.

PDMA in a report on losses in the storm said that the weather event claimed lives of two men and a child.

A man was killed in Khyber, while a tower and several solar panels fell down due to strong winds. The man was killed by a falling solar panel.

Moreover, eight men, three women and three children were among 14 injured in the storm.

“The storm partially damaged five properties including three houses and two building,” PDMA said.

“Incidents of falling walls and uprooted trees were also reported from Charsadda, Khyber, Nowshera and Peshawar,” according to the report.