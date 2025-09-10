Rainwater accumulates on most of roads in Karachi after heavy showers

Karachi: Rainwater has accumulated on most of the roads of Karachi which resulted in closure of many roads owing to heavy rains.

FTC, Baloch Colony, Karsaz Road and Drig road, MA Jinnah road, Grumandir, Numaish roundabout, Golimar and Rizvia were inundated following intense rain in the city.”

Additionally, Board office, KDA roundabout, Nagin Chowrangi, Karela stop were also flooded following the heavy downpour.”

The road from the Board office to Hyderi market has been closed owing to inundation of rainwater. Similarly, the road from Sakhi Hassan to Nagan Chowrangi has also been shut due to accumulation of water.

Likewise, the road from Godam Chowrangi to Mahmoodabad via Korangi causeway also has been closed for all type of traffic.

Traffic police said that the roads have been blocked owing to piled up of water after heavy showers which is being drained.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that the rainwater has built up at the middle of the Nagan Chowrangi which is being drained through a nullah beneath the Nagan Chowrangi flyover to the Gujjar Nullah.

The mayor urged the citizens to avoid movement on the Nagan Chowrangi, Purani Link road adjoining areas and Korangi causeway.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Karachi, as the city is receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall and the situation could lead to urban flooding till September 10, 2025, as a monsoon system strengthens over Sindh.

On Tuesday, September 9, Karachi saw widespread rainfall, with light to moderate showers reported in areas such as Metroville, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur, Defence, Korangi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Burns Road, and MA Jinnah Road. The PMD reported a maximum temperature of 34°C, with humidity levels at 91% and winds blowing at 11 km/h. Meteorologists predict that the current wet spell will persist through Wednesday, September 10, with some areas potentially receiving over 100 mm of rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The intensified monsoon system, described as a deep depression originating from Madhya Pradesh, India, and moving into Rajasthan and southeastern Sindh, is driving this extreme weather. The PMD notes that this system has introduced strong monsoon currents, leading to heavy rainfall across Sindh, including districts like Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, and Hyderabad. On Sunday, Nagarparkar recorded 80 mm of rainfall, while Mithi saw 51 mm, indicating the system’s intensity.

Authorities have warned of urban flooding risks in low-lying areas of Karachi due to the city’s challenged drainage systems.

The Malir River, typically dry, experienced flash flooding on Monday, raising concerns about waterlogging and disruptions to traffic and public services.

The PMD has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, steer clear of electric poles and exposed wires, and contact rescue services in emergencies.

In response to the deteriorating weather, Jinnah Sindh Medical University postponed all exams scheduled for September 9 and shifted classes online, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

Local administrations are on high alert, monitoring the situation and urging citizens to follow official updates closely.

The PMD forecasts that the heavy rainfall will subside after September 10, potentially bringing relief to the city.

However, residents are advised to remain vigilant as the monsoon system could cause further disruptions.