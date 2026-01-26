Rainy day woes end as new Korangi causeway bridge opens to public

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Korangi Causeway Bridge on Monday, ARY News reported.

Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Labor Minister Saeed Ghani, the Mayor of Karachi, and other high-ranking officials—alongside a large number of business community members—were also present at the occasion.

The new bridge, spanning 1.4 kilometers, was constructed at an approved cost of Rs. 6,135.146 million.

Speaking at the event, Murad Ali Shah stated that the construction of the bridge has resolved the long-standing issue of traffic closures during the rainy season.

He noted that residents of Korangi and Landhi will now have uninterrupted access to the rest of the city via the bridge, even during heavy rains.

He further explained that previously, the city was effectively divided into two parts when the Korangi Causeway road flooded, leading to total road closures and immense traffic suspension.

The new bridge will facilitate smoother movement and provide a reliable route during flooding of the Malir River.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister added that construction of the 26-meter-wide bridge began in July 2023 and was completed this January.

It has been a modern 26 meters wide bridge on the Malir River, spokesman added.