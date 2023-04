RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Ahsan Satti shot dead in the Kotli Sattian area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, Raja Ahsan Satti was traveling in his car when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him.

The PTI leader sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

