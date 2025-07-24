PTI’s Raja Basharat arrested

Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat, ARY News reported.

Basharat had come to an election tribunal to attend the hearing of NA-55.

Reacting to his arrest, the PTI leader said that his bail was confirmed in all cases and that he could not be browbeaten through such cowardly tactics.

PTI leader Raja Basharat, who had been taken into custody from the office of an election tribunal in Rawalpindi in the morning, was later released.

Soon after his arrest, he was taken to New Town police station.

On Wednesday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi issued arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in cases related to the November protest.

Those whose arrest warrants were issued include Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, and several other senior PTI figures.

Warrants were also issued for MNA Shahid Khattak, former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Wahab Alvi, and Hammad Azhar. Additionally, Omar Ayub Khan, Shehryar Riaz, and Asad Qaiser are also among those facing arrest.

The court issued the warrants in connection with three cases linked to the November protest. Aleema Khan and Azam Swati have also been named in the cases related to the events of November 26.