Raja Pervaiz Ashraf hospitalised after chest pain

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been shifted to a private hospital due to chest pain, ARY News reported citing family sources.

The former speaker underwent angioplasty at a private hospital, the sources said, and added that two cardiac stents have been passed. The doctors would keep Raja Pervez Ashraf at the hospital for observation.

The sources said that Raja Pervez Ashraf’s condition is stable and the doctors have advised him to rest for a week.

