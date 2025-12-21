Rajab moon sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the moon of Rajab has been sighted, marking the beginning of the sacred month across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, during which moon sighting testimonies were received from different parts of the country. After reviewing the evidence, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad confirmed that the Rajab moon had been sighted.

As a result, 1st of Rajab will be observed on Monday across Pakistan, December 22, 2025, according to the official announcement.

The committee also stated that Shab-e-Miraj will be observed on the evening of Friday, January 16, 2026, InshaAllah.

Rajab is one of the four sacred months in the Islamic calendar and holds special religious significance for Muslims, with increased emphasis on worship and reflection during the month.

Traditionally, Rajab is seen as a month of preparation, a time to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with faith.

Historically, Rajab has been associated with peace and restraint, as fighting was forbidden during this sacred period. Spiritually, many believers increase voluntary prayers, fasting, and acts of charity, even though no specific obligation is tied exclusively to the month.

The 27th night of Rajab is widely observed as Shab-e-Miraj, commemorating the miraculous night journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which adds to the month’s reverence.

For many, Rajab sets the tone. It nudges hearts toward repentance, encourages better habits, and prepares the soul for the blessings of Sha’ban and the spiritual intensity of Ramadan that follows.