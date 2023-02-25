Rajanpur by-polls: ECP accuses district admin of non-cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accused the district administration of non-cooperation for the organisation of by-polls in NA-193 Rajanpur constituency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to register a complaint against the non-cooperation of the district administration of the NA-193 Rajanpur by-polls.

The ECP sought foolproof security arrangements for the by-elections. The commission stated that the district administration was not cooperating with the district returning officer (DRO) and returning officers (ROs).

It added that the administration is seemingly willing to postpone the by-elections despite the complete preparations of the ECP. The commission asked the Punjab chief secretary to order the local administration for assisting the ROs and DRO.

The commission also warned of legal action against the concerned officers in case of any negligence.

In a relevant development today, the election commission turned down Punjab interim government’s request for delaying by-election in the NA-193 Rajanpur, slated to be held on Sunday.

In a statement, the ECP stated that a control room had been established at the ECP secretariat to monitor the election. “The control room will be responsible for addressing the complaints regarding the polling”, the ECP added.

Punjab’s home department had approached the ECP to postpone Rajanpur by-poll citing security reasons.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Mohsin Leghari for contesting by-polls on Rajanpur’s NA-193 after the PTI chief Imran withdrew his nomination papers on account of fears of disqualification in the Tyrian White case.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Jaffar Khan Leghari. He died on December 31, 2022, in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

