Rajanpur NA-193 by-poll: PTI takes lead as unofficial results pour in

RAJANPUR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in the lead as per unofficial results after polling concluded for the by-election in Rajanpur’s NA-193 constituency, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to unofficial results so far, PTI’s Mohsin Leghari was in the lead with 28,138 votes, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ammar Leghari trailed with 15,882 votes while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Akhtar Hassan was third with 6,049 votes.

The voting in Rajanpur began at 8am today and continued till 5pm. The NA-193 seat had fallen vacant following the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA Sardar Mohammad Jaffar Khan Leghari in December 2022.

In videos shared by the electoral body today, a number of voters can be seen gathered inside the polling stations.

#ECP

ضمنی الیکشن برائے قومی اسمبلی اين اے 193 راجن پور -l کے حوالے سے مختلف پولنگ اسٹیشنز پر پولنگ کا وقت شروع ہوتے ہی خواتین کی ایک بڑی تعداد موجود – ضمنی انتخابات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ووٹرز کا وقت کی پابندی کرتے ہوئے اپنی قومی زمہ داری نبھانا خوش آئند ہے ترجمان اليكشن کمیشن pic.twitter.com/CzudZIPa3F — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) February 26, 2023

A total 11 candidates are contesting NA-193 Rajanpur by-poll, but the main contest is expected between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Emaar Owais Leghari and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mohsin Leghari.

237 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, of which 68 are declared sensitive. 2,650 police personnel have been deployed to deal with any untoward situation while Rangers and Army personnel will also patrol the area.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accused the district administration of non-cooperation in the organisation of by-polls in NA-193 Rajanpur constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to register a complaint against the non-cooperation of the district administration of the NA-193 Rajanpur by-poll.

